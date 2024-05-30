Kent Council Highlights from the May 27, 2024 Meeting

Kent/Agassiz – Highlights from the May 27, 2024 Council Meeting are now on the website: https://www.kentbc.ca/…/may-27-2024-council-highlights…

Mayor’s Update

On May 21, Mayor Pranger and members of Council attended the Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre Open House. Mayor Pranger noted that she was very excited and happy to see so many residents participate, and to see another step taken towards seeing our aquatic centre come to fruition.

Please consider donating to help us fill the pool, you can donate in person, on the phone, or online at www.kentbc.ca/Fill_the_Pool. Donations over $25.00 will receive a tax receipt.

To learn more about the Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre visit the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre in person at 6660 Pioneer Ave, or online at: www.kentbc.ca/LRRAC

Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Convention Meeting Requests

Council is requesting meetings during the September 16-20, 2024, Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Convention with the Premier, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Staff.

Topics for these meetings include:

The need to fund a well-defined dikes and flooding plan.

Enhanced pedestrian safety at the intersections of McDonald Road/Highway 9 and McCaffrey Road/Highway 9.

Improvements at Highways 7 and 9 for handling increased traffic.

Petition for infrastructure funding to support new affordable housing initiatives.

Westlin Park Playground Design and Replacement

Westlin Park will receive new playground equipment to replace the existing equipment. Council has approved the Habitat Systems Inc. Design Proposal #2 for the replacement of the existing playground equipment. Any equipment, borders and materials that still exhibit serviceable life will be retained by the District and reused at other locations to reduce waste.

Habitat Systems Inc. Design Proposal #2:

Sidewalk Concrete Letdown Improvement Program

Since 2019, the District has worked annually to implement sidewalk letdowns in the Agassiz townsite. The final phase of the Concrete Letdown Plan is in progress with one repair to the library entrance sidewalk completed. Sidewalk letdowns completed include:

“We’re able to do more of the work that makes it easier for more people to use our parks and sidewalks.” – Mayor Pranger

Harrison Agassiz Chamber of Commerce – Business & Brews

Sqéwqel Development Corporation & the Harrison Agassiz Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Business & Brews Networking event on June 6, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 6958 Pioneer Ave, Agassiz. Guest speaker Rob Hole will discuss leveraging ChatGPT for business growth. During this networking adventure there will be a mocktail bar, appetizers, door prizes and more. This event is free, but tickets are required as space is limited.

Grab your ticket here: https://harrison.ca/event/business-brews-networking-event-leveraging-chatgpt-for-business-growth/

Agassiz-Harrison Community Services – Seniors’ Lunch

Councillor Spaeti reported the next Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Seniors’ Lunch will be on June 4, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 514 Lillooet Road, Harrison Hot Springs. Reservations are required and RSVP’s must be in by May 29, the lunch is free but donations are welcome.

For more information or to RSVP call 604-796-2585 or email seniors@agassizcs.ca