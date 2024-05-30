Investigation Into 2023 Suspicious Death Near Two Mile Creek – Hope

Hope – On September 17, 2023 , Hope RCMP received a report of an unresponsive person located down an embankment in the area of Two Mile Creek along Hwy 3 in Hope.

RCMP attended the location and found a 38-year-old man who was confirmed to be deceased. In consultation with the BC coroners Service, the victim’s death was deemed to be suspicious in nature.

Hope RCMP continue to have an open investigation and are working in consultation with the BC Coroner’s Services.

“Determining what lead to the tragic passing of this individual would help provide closure to the family which is why we are making an additional plea for the public’s assistance,” says Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information regarding the circumstances that lead to this individual’s death or may have dash cam footage from the Two Mile Creek area along Hwy 3 between September 15 – 17, 2023 to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-796-7750 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).