BC United Introduces Merrick Matteazzi as Candidate for Abbotsford-Mission

Abbotsford – Another provincial candidate is now in the running for the October 19 vote.

BC United announced Merrick Matteazzi as the candidate for the Abbotsford-Mission riding in the upcoming provincial election.

From the BC United media release: Matteazzi is a devoted husband and father of three, with deep roots in the Abbotsford and Mission communities. Growing up in Abbotsford, he built meaningful connections through school, sports, and business. His commitment to his community and his reputation for integrity and effective representation make him an ideal candidate to challenge the current NDP mismanagement.

Merrick honed his business and sales skills in the RV industry, where he won numerous awards. Transitioning to real estate, he attended UBC Sauder School of Business and joined the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. In his first year, he was named ‘Rookie of the Year’ and quickly became a top-performing Medallion Realtor, consistently ranking in the top 10 per cent for transactional volume.

“Merrick Matteazzi embodies the values and dedication needed to bring about positive change in Abbotsford-Mission,” said Kevin Falcon, Leader of BC United. “His commitment to his community and his passion to fix the crises in health care, cost-of-living and public safety that have been ignored by the NDP make him an excellent candidate. We are thrilled to have him on our team and confident in his ability to represent the best interests of his constituents.”

“We used to be the best province in Canada to live in, and now professionals are leaving in droves due to mismanagement and failed policies from David Eby’s NDP,” said Merrick Matteazzi, BC United candidate for Abbotsford-Mission. “I cannot stand by and watch the promise of beautiful British Columbia erode. The B.C. that I want my children to grow up in is worth fighting for, and I am excited to get to work in creating the bold change our community deserves.”

As BC United gears up for the upcoming election, the party is attracting high-calibre candidates like Matteazzi, all united by a steadfast commitment to building a better future for the next generation.



For more information about BC United candidate Merrick Matteazzi, click here.