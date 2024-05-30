Skip to content

Annual Canadian Walk for Veterans Returns to Abbotsford – September 21

Home
Community
Annual Canadian Walk for Veterans Returns to Abbotsford – September 21

Abbotsford – Registration for the 2024 Canadian Walk For Veterans is now open.

Walks take place across the country September 21 and 22. In Abbotsford it’s Saturday, September 21.

Currently there are over 461,000 Veterans and families in Canada. Every year, about 5,000 military personnel leave the service and join them. Whether they are facing healthcare challenges, their families need support, or they are seeking to transition to civilian life, it’s our responsibility to make sure their needs are met.

As you might already know, the Canadian Walk For Veterans has joined forces with the True Patriot Love Foundation, who care about Canada’s Veterans and their families.

Did you Know? There are 3 ways to get involved!

Join a Walk.

Start a Walk.

No Walk in your area Join Virtual Walk.

REGISTER NOW https://truepatriotlove.akaraisin.com/ui/CWFV

Walk for Veterans – Facebook

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts