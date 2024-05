Abbotsford – At the Tuesday May 28 meeting of Abbotsford Council, the council gave the go ahead to explore a proposal for a new Khalsa School and Day Care. The school would service the Fraser Valley.

This on the corner of Downes and Gladwin with the caveat that the ALR would be involved in this decision as well. Abbotsford Cty staff supported this motion and there will be a public hearing in the coming months.

From City Council Agenda May 28, 2024 starting at page 274:

2024 Abbotsford May Proposal Khalsa School