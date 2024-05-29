WestJet Encore Pilots Serve 72 Hour Strike Notice

Calgary – As of 3:00 p.m. MT on May 29, WestJet Encore pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA), issued a 72-hour strike notice to WestJet Encore management and the government. This started the clock on a 72-hour countdown to negotiate a fair and equitable contract before the pilots can legally utilize all the options available to them under the Canada Labour Code.

Westjet Encore flies to Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Fort St. John

After two weeks of bargaining following the pilots’ rejection of a tentative agreement (TA), some progress has been made; however, both sides remain apart on addressing the issues of central importance to the pilot group.

“After eight months of negotiating, and a failed TA, unfortunately management has not recognized the pilots’ needs. We have expressed to management that we are willing to work with them to further address the issues that clearly remain for our pilots,” said Capt. Carin Kenny, chair of the WestJet Encore ALPA Master Executive Council. “Until WestJet Encore management negotiates a contract that recognizes the current labour market conditions in Canada’s airline industry, and addresses the needs of our pilots, management will continue to struggle to attract and retain the well-trained, highly skilled pilots required to help our airline be successful.”

“Flight disruptions are never an ideal outcome for any pilot or their passengers. Our goal has never been to strike; our goal remains to negotiate a fair contract that works for both parties,” Capt. Kenny continued. “However, we are ready for all outcomes, should the Company continue to ignore the value and experience we bring to our airline and ignore what is required to ensure that current and future pilots see the WestJet Group as a career destination.”