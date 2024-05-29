Mission RCMP Investigating Fentanyl Lab on Silverdale Avenue

Mission – Early Saturday morning on Saturday May 18, Mission RCMP were called to an address in the 30000 block of Silverdale Avenue. When police arrived, they saw that several objects had been set on fire in front of the house, and there was evidence that a break and enter had occurred.

Officers quickly found indications of a possible fentanyl lab inside the house, and secured the property for further investigation. No one was at the property when police arrived, and no one has been taken into custody.

Due to the hazardous materials involved, the RCMP’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response team (CLEAR) was called in to assist with the investigation. Officers from the CLEAR team worked alongside Mission RCMP, and spent the weekend examining the lab. Investigators determined that the lab was large enough to be classified as a super lab , and had produced numerous batches of fentanyl, but was not as big as a fentanyl lab dismantled on Stave Lake Road in 2023.

Mission RCMP’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this property, or other drug labs in the Mission area is asked to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.