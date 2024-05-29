Death of Inmate at Pacific Institution – Serving Time for Calgary Homicide

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On Monday May 27, 2024, Bradley Wade Koester, an inmate from the Regional Treatment Centre (Pacific Institution), died while in custody.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on April 26, 1984, for second-degree murder.

Black Press reports that court documents indicate that Koester stabbed 52 year old Frank Vervoort on Oct. 20, 1983 in Calgary while Koester’s wife and two-year-old daughter were in the house. Following the murder, Koester robbed Vervoort, took his truck and used it to drive with his wife and daughter to Lytton, where his brother lived and where he was arrested.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.