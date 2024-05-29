Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 29

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
PETERS, Steven
Age: 46
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possess Stolen Property Under $5000
Warrant in effect: May 28, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
PEARCE, Oliver Robson
Age: 51
Height: 6’3” ft
Weight: 172lbs
Hair: Brown/Shaved
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Fraud, Mischief, and Impaired Driving
Warrant in effect: December 12, 2022
Parole Jurisdiction: Mission