Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 29

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PETERS, Steven 

Age: 46

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possess Stolen Property Under $5000

Warrant in effect: May 28, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

PEARCE, Oliver Robson

Age: 51

Height: 6’3” ft

Weight: 172lbs

Hair: Brown/Shaved
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fraud, Mischief, and Impaired Driving

Warrant in effect: December 12, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Mission

