Chilliwack Walks Challenge is Back June 1- 8 Walks in 8 weeks for a Chance to Win Prizes

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Walks challenge is back! Starting June 1, complete 8 walks in 8 weeks and submit photos of your walks for a chance to win prizes! Details at chilliwack.com/walks

The Chilliwack Walks program encourages residents to embrace the health benefits associated with walking. Walking has been shown to:

1. Aid Weight Loss.

2. Improve Heart Health.

3. Boost Immune Functions.

4. Regulate Blood Pressure.

5. Tone Muscles.

6. Increase Metabolism.

7. Reduce Stress.

8. Improve Mood.

9. Increased Lung Capacity.

10. Improve Memory.

11. Regulate Blood Sugar.

12. Strengthen Bones and Joints.

Participate by completing up to eight walks in eight weeks (one per week) between the months of June and July.

Get active and feel confident this summer, while helping our local community win $100,000 to support local sports and fitness activities in Chilliwack! This year the City of Chilliwack is partnering with the YMCA to partake in the participACTION Community Challenge. Every year from June 1st to 30th, ParticipACTION searches for Canada’s most active community, encouraging us to get up and start moving. Bob Chan-Kent Family YMCA, along with local municipal facilities and community centres, are taking part in the challenge and you can too!

Walk around your own neighbourhood for 3-6 kms or follow some of our pre-mapped walks that can be downloaded below.

Send a picture of yourself on your walk to community@chilliwack.com. Every picture you submit will count as one entry towards prize packages from the YMCA and the City of Chilliwack! Limit of one entry per week.*

*Entries must be submitted by September 1, 2024 11:59 pm. Winners will be contacted by September 8, 2024.