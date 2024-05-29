Skip to content

Celebrating 65 Years of Curling in Hope – Hope Curling Club at the Hope Golf & Country Club Tournament on Saturday, July 6

Hope – Join the Hope Curling Club at the Hope Golf & Country Club on Saturday, July 6, for their Annual Golf Tournament as they celebrate 65 years of curling in Hope.

Golf and a BBQ!

1 pm Check-In
2 pm Shotgun Start (9-Hole Scramble 4-Person Best Ball)

Putting Contest and Steak / Chicken Barbecue to follow golf.

Register here: https://www.chronogolf.com/club/19278/events/964023

When you register, please indicate whether you (and your teammates) would like steak or chicken for the barbecue. This is a fun tournament. All levels welcome.

Facebook info is here.

