Celebrating 65 Years of Curling in Hope – Hope Curling Club at the Hope Golf & Country Club Tournament on Saturday, July 6

Hope – Join the Hope Curling Club at the Hope Golf & Country Club on Saturday, July 6, for their Annual Golf Tournament as they celebrate 65 years of curling in Hope.

Golf and a BBQ!



1 pm Check-In

2 pm Shotgun Start (9-Hole Scramble 4-Person Best Ball)



Putting Contest and Steak / Chicken Barbecue to follow golf.



Register here: https://www.chronogolf.com/club/19278/events/964023



When you register, please indicate whether you (and your teammates) would like steak or chicken for the barbecue. This is a fun tournament. All levels welcome.

