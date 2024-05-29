2024 Yarrow Days May 31 to June 2 – Show and Shine on June 1

Yarrow – The 2024 (and 52nd Annual) Yarrow Days are May 31 to June 2 with the Show and Shine on June 1.

FRIDAY MAY 31

5pm-Dusk

Yarrow Farm Market

This is a weekly staple in the heart of Yarrow from late May – early September. What better way to kick off the Yarrow Days weekend?! Yarrow Pioneer Park, 4390 Kehler St.

***NEW THIS YEAR: Find the Yarrow Volunteer Society table for early bird merch sales!

6:30pm (TBC)

Fun Run (or walk! or ride!)

2k and 5k routes. By donation, proceeds to Yarrow Volunteer Society. No pre-registration required. Prizes for all. Starting point Yarrow Community Centre, 4670 Community St. Ending point Yarrow Farm Market at Pioneer Park.

SATURDAY JUNE 1

8-10am TBC

Pancake Breakfast

10am

Parade!

The greatest small-town parade left standing! Get your spot along the parade route early, it gets really busy. Starts at Yarrow Community School at 10am sharp, 4595 Wilson Rd., heads south on Wilson Rd, then west on Yarrow Central Rd. to Yarrow MB Church, 41995 Yarrow Central Rd.

***NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURES 9:30AM – approx 11:15AM

***Pre-registrion required to participate in the parade! Please complete this form: t.ly/LG5ir

After parade-2:30ish

Fire Hall Open House

Fire safety demo house, water play, explore the fire trucks, and more! 42385 Yarrow Central Rd.

After parade-TBC

Hazelnut Inn Grand Opening

We’ve all been waiting with much excitement, and now we get to see and celebrate this magical boutique hotel! Take a free tour through the latest enchanted creation from Imagination Corporation. 42402 Yarrow Central Road

After parade

Boat Show

New this year! Alliance Church parking lot, 42479 Yarrow Central Rd. Details to come.

11am-3pm

Party in the Park

After the parade, gather at Yarrow Pioneer Park, 4390 Kehler St., for all day entertainment stage, kids games, feature attractions, concession, merch sales, vendor village, and much more!

***Vendor booths are now full!

***Entertainment Schedule will be posted closer to the event.

8am-12:30pm

Show & Shine

Entry by donation to Yarrow Volunteer Society. Spaces are limited, cars welcome at 8am, first come first served (but please no early birds as the organizers need time to set up!). New location as of last year! YUM Church, 4336 Eckert St.

***More info and entry details at t.ly/fP9vK

***NOTE: parade entry is separate, register here: t.ly/LG5ir

5-11pm

Dine & Dance

Cap off the day’s festivities with a wonderful BBQ chicken dinner from Simply Savory, live music from Full Tilt, and dancing under the stars! There are “dance only” tickets available as well. Proceeds to Yarrow Volunteer Society. In the park behind the Yarrow Community Centre, 4670 Community St.

***doors open 5pm, liquor sales begin at 5:30pm, dinner at 6pm, band starts at 7pm.

***Pre-purchasing tickets is highly recommended, this event sells out each year! t.ly/70dMB

SUNDAY JUNE 2

10:30am-12:30pm (TBC)

Brunch for All!

Enjoy live music and a great meal. Menu and pricing TBC. Yarrow Community Centre, 4670 Community St.

11:30am

Non-denominational Church Service in the Park

All are welcome! Rain or shine. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs. Co-hosted by the Churches of Yarrow. Yarrow Pioneer Park, 4390 Kehler St.

