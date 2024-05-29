2024 Annual Ceremonial Review of 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadets

Chilliwack – On behalf of the Commanding Officer, Capt Benton, Officers, Cadets and Squadron Sponsoring Committee of 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air cadets, you are cordially invited to the 82nd Annual Ceremonial Review on Saturday, June 8th, 2024.

This Annual Ceremonial Review (ACR) is a highlight of the year for cadets, and they would be honoured by your presence. During the parade, the cadets will showcase their skills and knowledge from the training year with their families and assembled guests.

147 will be presenting the Lord Strathcona Medal and Royal Canadian Legion Cadet Medal of Excellence, RCAFA 879 Earl MacLeod Wing Bursary, and the following trophies and awards: Glider Pilot Scholarship, Power Pilot Scholarship, Fraser Memorial, Capt. R.J Lacerte Memorial and the Parent Society Award.

For more info – 147airwolfchair@gmail.com