Abbotsford – The popular puppet performance, coordinated annually by The Reach Gallery Museum, is slated for three performances in June including the Vancouver International Children’s Festival in Vancouver on Saturday, June 1.

Since 2020, the Luminous Waters puppet performance has become a beloved community event. This spectacular performance brings to life three giant, illuminated puppets to tell the story of Semá:th X̱ó:tsa (Sumas Lake) before it was first drained 100 years ago. The performance is based on the children’s book Semá:th X̱ó:tsa: Sts’ólemeqwelh Sx̱ó:tsa/Sumas Lake: Great-Gramma’s Lake which was co-authored by museum staff and Stó:lō collaborators and knowledge keepers and published by The Reach Gallery Museum. The book follows a young boy and his grandmother as she shares memories of the abundant wildlife that once inhabited the lake.

The 2024 presentation features student performers from Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (ASIA) – Sumas Mountain who have worked with mentors Tamara Unroe and Ana Horner to design a family-friendly performance to share this important piece of local Indigenous history.

Fraser Valley audiences can catch the performance at 7pm on Monday, June 3 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way). All ages are welcome, tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5.00 for children 12 and under.

Purchase tickets at https://thereach.ca/programs-events/ or by calling 604-864-8087. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

Additional performances for school groups will take place on Wednesday, June 5. Contact The Reach directly for more information about booking a school group.