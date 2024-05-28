ENCORE!  Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is returning to Chilliwack Cultural Centre June 12 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Australia – We will….we will… OK you know that one….

All we hear is radio ga ga…that one too?

Fat Bottom … is this story PG?………. lol

Following the huge success of the 2023 Canadian tour, Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is returning to Canada this year for another massive national tour from April to June, playing to 40 shows across the country. Including Chilliwack at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre June 12.

The highly acclaimed Australian stage production, which has captivated audiences worldwide for 14 years, is introducing fresh costumes and unveiling previously unheard Queen tracks for its latest tour. This exciting development promises to delight devoted fans, offering them the opportunity to revisit beloved songs and cherished moments from past tours, while also presenting rare tracks reimagined with meticulous attention and performed live onstage.

Renowned classically trained artist Dominic Warren will once again embody the iconic role of Freddie Mercury, showcasing his exceptional talents by singing and performing live on stage with both piano and guitar. Warren’s remarkable ability to channel Mercury’s unparalleled talent has earned him widespread admiration.

“It’s one thing to create these musical masterpieces, but a whole other thing to then be able to go and perform them in the unique, spectacular way that he did. He is a very hard artist to replicate but it’s an honour to try!” says Warren.

Once again, the show guarantees the ultimate rock concert experience, featuring audio, lighting and spectacular special effects! Tickets for all performances are now on sale, but with seats selling rapidly, it is advisable to act swiftly to secure your spot.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. Visit queenitsakindamagic.com or Chilliwack Cultural Centre for tickets and more information.