BC Minimum Wage Increases June 1

Victoria – On June 1, 2024, the general minimum wage increases from $16.75 to $17.40 an hour.

The 3.9% increase also applies to minimum-wage rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers and live-in camp leaders. The increase will help approximately 240,000 workers who currently earn less than $17.40 per hour.

On Dec. 31, 2024, the minimum piece rates for the hand-harvesting of the 15 crops specified in the Employment Standards Regulation will also increase by the same percentage.

Government has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses. This is the third year that the adjustment reflects government’s commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

In February 2024, government amended the Employment Standards Act so that future increases to the minimum rates will happen automatically, based on the previous year’s average inflation rate for B.C. This will provide certainty and predictability for workers and employers. Minimum-wage earners will be able to count on increases that keep pace with inflation.