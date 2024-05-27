Trinity Western 5th Annual Complete Champion Challenge

Langley – A whole lot of EPIC during the 5th Annual TWU Complete Champion Challenge presented by @fiveandtwonetwork.



The Spartans raised over $90K for scholarships for Spartan student-athletes in need. There’s still time to donate as they look to hit their goal of $140K.



Many Spartan student-athletes face financial barriers that limit their opportunities for growth both on and off the field. The Spartan Athletics department needs $325K to fund need-based scholarships to ensure no athlete is left behind.

Website info for donations is here.