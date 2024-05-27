Excelsior 4 Appeal in Vancouver on Friday May 31

Abbotsford/Vancouver – On Friday May 31,Nick Schafer and Amy Soranno will be appealing their sentence, seeking conditional discharges instead of jail time, following their convictions for exposing animal cruelty at Excelsior Hog Farm. Facebook appeal page is here.

Original FVN Story is here.

BACKGROUND – In May 2023, the two people who participated in a 2019 protest at the Excelsior hog farm in Abbotsford, filed an application to appeal their break-and-enter convictions.

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer of Kelowna were each sentenced in October 2022 to 30 days in jail and one year of probation. They were granted bail pending the appeal.

Cameras had been placed by members of the Meat the Victims group, to which Soranno and Schafer belonged.

A third person , Geoff Regier had his charges dropped prior to the trial. The fourth, Roy Sasano was acquitted at trial.

Soranno and Schafer were each convicted and sentenced on a charge of break-and-enter. They also each had a mischief charge, which was stayed at sentencing.

On January 12 2024, in an unanimous decision, The BC Court of Appeal upheld the break-and-enter convictions of two animal-rights activists who participated in a 2019 protest at an Abbotsford hog farm.