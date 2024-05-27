Cougar Spotted Behind Cultus Lake Community School

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Park) – Please be notified that a cougar is likely in the forested area behind Cultus Lake Community School and Mountain View Road, as remnants of an animal attack was identified in the area Monday afternoon.



Conservation has been notified and will be responding to the situation.



Staff are requesting that residents and guests utilize alternate walking paths at this time and ensure that pets are kept safe.



If you witness any further wildlife activity, please contact BC Conservation at 1-877-952-7277 or alternatively Rachel Litchfield, Manager of Corporate Services / Corporate Officer at 604-701-8187 or rachel.litchfield@cultuslake.bc.ca.