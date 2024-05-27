Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society 5th Annual Hops and Heritage Fundraiser – June 8

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Museum and Historical Society host its fifth annual Hops and Heritage Fundraiser, which will take place on June 8. Discover Chilliwack’s industrious past as a premier hops producer, and get acquainted with the local faces and businesses that bring this history to life in our community.

Facebook info is here.

Hops & Heritage focuses on the local craft brewing and hops industry in Chilliwack, and how this industry has played an important role in the development of our economy, identity, and heritage.

Funds raised from this event will be used to support the rebranding of the Chilliwack Museum & Archives. This comprehensive project has been awarded to Ion Brand Design and will be complete by the Fall of 2024.

Beer Garden featuring Bricklayer Brewing, Farmhouse Brewing, Field House Brewing, and Flashback Brewing!

Not a beer fan, but still want to attend the event & support the Chilliwack Museum & Archives? They have delicious cider options from Lake Bottom Cider.

Live Music & Entertainment:

Jada Leroux | 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm – Grounds

Tyla Jones | 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm – Grounds

Kyler Pierce | 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Grounds

Farmer’s Market | 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Grounds

Trivia with James Copeland | 4:00pm to 5:00pm – Chambers Gallery

Drag Bingo with Hailey Adler | 5:30pm to 7:30pm – Chambers Gallery

Food Trucks:

The Crazy Gringo

Frankly Delicious Ice Cream

Planet of the Crepes

Featured Exhibitions:

Gallery 1 | Our Journey for Inclusion: 70 Years of Innovation

Gallery 2 | Woven Together: Chilliwack Spinners & Weavers

Exterior | The Hops Connection: From Industry Gold to Lasting Legacy

For the Kids!

Scavenger Hunt

Face Painting

Crafts

Lawn Games

Grand Prize Raffle

Two Night, Mid-Week Stay in a Premium Cabin at Manning Park Resort + 2 Alpine Season Passes OR 1 Alpine Season Pass | Value $3500 – donated by Manning Park Resort

Raffle

1. BOND Propane Patio Heater + Propane Tank + $100 Gift Card to Fraser Valley Meats | Value $500 – donated by Fortin’s Home Hardware and Precision Building Design Associates Ltd.

2. Variety Supplement Bag | Value $450 – donated by Popeye’s Supplements

Raffle Tickets

1 for $5; 3 for $15; 5 for $25