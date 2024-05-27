BCLC New Lottery Terminals Launched and Supposed to be Operational, But ……

Vancouver – Oooooops.

According to BC Lottery Corporation: Starting May 23, lottery sales and ticket validation will be unavailable as each draw is completed. Services will resume once the new system is live after Sunday, May 26.

On Monday May 27, quite a few terminals were still not operational.

Lottery Outage Schedule

Thursday, May 23 7:30 PM until after Sunday, May 26

Daily Grand

Friday, May 24 7:30 PM until after Sunday, May 26

Lotto Max

Saturday, May 25 7:30 PM until after Sunday, May 26

Lotto 6/49 and BC/49

Saturday, May 25 11:40 PM until after Sunday, May 26

Keno and Lottery Account

See below for full outage schedule.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

These products will be permanently retiring on May 25. Winning tickets can be redeemed up until their expiry date once the upgrade is complete after Sunday, May 26*.

Sports Action: Saturday, May 25 4:00 pm

Poker Lotto: Saturday, May 25 11:00 pm

*Local retailers will be able to sell and validate tickets once the upgrade is complete after Sunday, May 26, however times may vary.

Be patient. Be very very patient.