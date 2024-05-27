2024 Mission Soap Box Derby – July 6 – Registration June 1 and 8

Mission – It’s back ! Mission Soapbox Derby Association have a location set for the Pre-Race and Registration.

On Saturday June 1st, they will be at Hillside Traditional Academy Parking Lot (East side) from 10 to 3PM.

Saturday June 8th – Mission Raceway Parking Lot from 10 to 3PM.

This is where they will be registering all kids that want to participate in this year’s race (July 6).

Remember if you have built your own soapbox that you need to bring it to one of the dates to be inspected.

The cost of registration is $40 per child. The racer will receive hot dog, drink and chips on race day, a T-Shirt.

Facebook info is here.