Mission Sip and Stroll Art Walk – Friday June 7

Mission – The Mission Downtown Business Association is inviting you to discover downtown Mission with a Sip & Stroll Art Walk through the heart of the City In Friday June 7.

Check in at the Registration Desk at Heritage Dental Centre to receive a swag bag filled with snacks, artist information, one wine glass, coupons and deals for that evening, and information on where to go next on your evening stroll.

Participating businesses will be featuring local artists on site so you can experience their creations, hear the story behind their journey while enjoying a variety of wine, beer, cider, or some non-alcoholic offerings.

Bring a friend to sip, stroll, and shop the night away.

Ticket info is here.

