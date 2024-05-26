Acclaimed – MLA Kelli Paddon Earns BC NDP nomination in Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Kelli Paddon has been nominated as the BC NDP candidate, for the revised riding of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake.

From the BC NDP media release (the nomination process at the Chilliwack Legion on Vedder Road)

Kelli Paddon was elected MLA for Chilliwack-Kent in the 2020 provincial election, and currently serves as the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. Previously working as a community support worker, youth employment counsellor and instructor, Kelli has dedicated her career to supporting families and people so they can build good lives. A longtime Chilliwack resident with her husband and two children, Kelli is passionate about building a diverse and inclusive community where everyone is accepted and respected.

“Chilliwack is an amazing place to live and raise a family and there’s much more we can do to help people thrive here,” said Paddon. “Our BC NDP team is taking action to ease everyday costs with car insurance savings, BC Hydro rebates, and child care savings, improve health care, take on housing speculators and build homes people can afford. John Rustad’s Conservative Party would increase fees, let speculators drive up the cost of homes and cut hospitals and education again. We can’t risk that.”

Since forming government in July 2017, the BC NDP has taken action on crucial issues that matter to the people of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake, including:

Strengthening healthcare by hiring 700 more doctors, licensing internationally trained health professionals to work in BC, and investing in upgrades to Chilliwack General Hospital;

Tackling housing costs by taking on speculators, updating zoning rules to allow for more townhouses, duplexes and triplexes, and making it easier for cities to build more homes near transit;

Expanding $10 a day childcare, reducing fees for families and adding hundreds of new childcare spaces for Chilliwack families;

Building more schools and increasing the number of seats for students in Chilliwack; and

Helping people get around easier by upgrading Highway 1 through Sumas Prairie.

“Kelli Paddon is a champion for people in her community, and is always focused on ways to make life better in her community,” said Premier David Eby. “She’s been a strong voice for building more homes people can afford, improving healthcare, fixing infrastructure and creating communities where everyone belongs so people can build a good life here.”

Kelli Paddon will join David Eby and 91 other BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election, October 19.