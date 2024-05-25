Chilliwack Restorative Cycle – Restorative Justice Has A New Home

Chilliwack – The search is over. Chilliwack Restorative Cycle had to move since the location, in back of Cheam View United Church, became unavailable. The church will be demolished for a new subsidized housing project.

Restorative Cycle’s new location at 9282 Main Street next to the RBC branch and is set up to for bikes to be serviced and restored.

Currently they are open Thursday and Friday, 3-6 PM and Saturday 10-2.

They would like to increase their Volunteer personal at the store to be more effective and impactful.

﻿This means the store hours also need to increase. All hours have staff on site as well.

Their desired hours are:

Tuesday – Friday, 3 – 6 pm.

Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm.

To volunteer your time, please select the times you are available right here and they will be in contact.

To donate bikes and/or funds go to our website link here: Restorative Cycle