Acclaimed – Dan Coulter – BC NDP’s Candidate in Chilliwack North for October 19, 2024 Provincial Election

Chilliwack – Dan Coulter was acclaimed as the BC NDP’s candidate in Chilliwack North on Saturday for this fall’s provincial election on a pledge to improve housing, schools, transportation and health care for people living in the riding.

Coulter was elected as the MLA for Chilliwack in 2020 and serves as the Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. Prior to being elected MLA, he was a trustee and Chair of the Chilliwack Board of Education. As a former union local president and a millwright who was severely injured in a workplace accident in 1999, Dan believes people have the right to rewarding jobs and safe working conditions so they can build good lives in the communities they love.

“Chilliwack is growing at an unprecedented rate and people here need more housing, schools, transportation options and health care services,” said Coulter. “Our BC NDP team is taking action to increase services and infrastructure and I will work tirelessly to make Chilliwack an even better place to raise your family. We can’t afford the reckless cuts to hospitals and schools we’ve seen before and that John Rustad and his Conservative party are planning again.”

From the BC NDP Media release:

Since forming government in July 2017, the BC NDP has taken action on crucial issues that matter to the people of Chilliwack North, including:

Strengthening healthcare by hiring 700 more doctors, licensing internationally trained health professionals to work in BC, and investing in upgrades to Chilliwack General Hospital;

Tackling housing costs by taking on speculators, updating zoning rules to allow for more townhouses, duplexes and triplexes, and making it easier for cities to build more homes near transit;

Expanding $10 a day childcare, reducing fees for families and adding hundreds of new childcare spaces for Chilliwack families;

Building more schools and increasing the number of seats for students in Chilliwack; and

Helping people get around easier by upgrading Highway 1 through Sumas Prairie.

“Dan is a longtime resident who understands the growing needs for people living in Chilliwack,” said Premier David Eby. “He has made improving housing, education, roads and health care here his number one priority and will continue to be your advocate over the next four years and stand firm against John Rustad and the BC Conservatives and the threat of their deep cuts to the services we depend on.”

Dan Coulter will join David Eby and 91 other exceptional BC NDP candidates in this fall’s provincial election, all committed to real action to help people build a good life here in BC.