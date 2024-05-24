UPDATE – Seabird Island Stabbing – Searching For Suspect – Victim is OK

Seabird Island (Hope RCMP) – On Wednesday evening (May 22, 2024 at 7:45pm), Agassiz RCMP and BC Ambulance Services responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in the 8400 Block of Sthitsem Road in Agassiz (Seabird Island FN).

A man was located at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported to hospital.

The injuries are not life threatening and the victim has since been discharged from the hospital.

The suspect remains at large however indication is that this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing safety risks to the community.

The investigations remains ongoing.