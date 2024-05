Chilliwack – BC Minor Baseball congratulates all the players for being named to the BCBMA 2024 Team BC 16U Selects.

This includes Chilliwack Cougars Evan Maloney and Andrew Suttie.

The future of Baseball in the Province is bright.

The Showcase International is in Surprise, Arizona from August 31 to September 2.

2024 BC Minor Baseball