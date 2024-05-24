HOV Lanes on Highway 1 at 232 Part of the Expansion Plans

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The next phase of highway widening through Langley this summer will provide relief for traffic congestion in the Fraser Valley.

High-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes will be added, along with a new 232nd Street interchange as part of the Province’s Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program.

“We’re set to start major construction this summer to widen Highway 1 between 216th and 264th streets and upgrade another essential crossing at 232nd Street,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This is important progress in our plans to improve and widen Highway 1 through to Chilliwack, so we can improve travel and transit services for people in the Fraser Valley.”

With utilities relocated and other preliminary work complete, construction will begin this summer to widen approximately 10 kilometres of Highway 1. The wider highway will accommodate eastbound and westbound HOV and electric vehicle (EV) lanes in the median lane between the 216th Street and 264th Street interchanges.

“The work to widen Highway 1 and improve key crossings is of vital importance not only for motorized vehicles, but also for community members,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “The new Glover Road crossing and other improvements will facilitate safer, more efficient commutes for folks travelling through the area, whether that be by car, bus, bike or on foot. I’m proud to celebrate the progress we’ve made and look forward to the work to come, which will further support the needs of our growing community.”

A $140-million contract for the highway expansion and construction of new 232nd Street interchange work has been awarded to Hall Jacob JV (a BD Hall Constructors Corp., Jacob Bros. Construction Inc. joint venture).