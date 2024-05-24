Fraser Valley – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation announced that Cristen L. Gleeson has been appointed its new board Chair.

Cristen has extensive experience within the realm of law and is noted to be one of the top lawyers in British Columbia (Baker Newby LLP) . In addition to her outstanding legal career she has dedicated many years to philanthropic work in different organizations within the local community, such as Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, University of the Fraser Valley, and the Law Foundation of British Columbia.

On her appointment, Cristen said, “I am honoured to be the new Chair of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation”. “As the Chair, I plan to prioritize expanding the Foundation’s profile and donor knowledge of the Foundation, and to target our funding in the areas most desperately needed within our hospitals. This will allow the Foundation to continue supporting the local hospital, facilities and programs run by Fraser Health to improve the quality of health care for our local communities”.

2024 Cristen Gleeson New Chair of Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – Photo Baker Newby LLP



