Construction of the Main Tower for the New Pattullo Bridge, Connecting Surrey and New Westminster, Now Complete

Surrey/New Westminster – From the BC Media Release: Construction of the main tower for the new bridge to replace the existing Pattullo, connecting Surrey and New Westminster, is complete. This is the tallest bridge tower in British Columbia.

“Despite facing significant global challenges, we’ve seen tremendous progress on both of these projects,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “These projects will move people and goods more quickly and safely around the Lower Mainland.”

The Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project started at the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Since then, it has faced significant challenges, including inflationary pressures and global supply issues related to the delivery of specialized components from around the world. In addition, the bridge tower construction took longer than expected. As a result, the new bridge is expected to open in fall 2025.

The new bridge will provide people with better connections and modern, wider lanes separated by a centre median barrier and dedicated walking and cycling lanes. Once complete, the bridge will provide a safer commute for people driving, cycling, or walking, and a more efficient connection for goods movement between Canada and the United States.

The new bridge is being built with specialized components supplied from all over the world, including from China, France, Italy, India, Indonesia and Spain. Following the pandemic, the disruption in the supply chain affected the fabrication of bridge components. In particular, structural steel shipments from China were delayed, affecting project construction.

Construction has also taken longer than expected due to the complexity of the project and the unique and sensitive environment in which it is being built. The project required careful planning to minimize impacts to the Fraser River and surrounding environment, and to protect historic and culturally significant sites. Building in a constrained setting while minimizing impacts to road, rail and marine users in a busy corridor also adds to the complexity of the work.

Despite these challenges, progress has been made. All necessary structural materials for the bridge have been secured, and the 167-metre-tall bridge tower is complete.

Cable stay installation and bridge deck construction are underway, and crews are installing steel girders that will form the bridge deck on the north and south approaches.

The aging Royal Avenue Overpass in New Westminster has been upgraded to current seismic standards and numerous underground utilities, including electrical, sewers and drainage have been installed or relocated.

Upcoming work on the project includes:

* building the 530-metre cable-supported bridge deck and installing 80 stay cables outward from the bridge tower;

* completing the north and south bridge approaches;

* completing the East Columbia on and off-ramps in New Westminster; and the Highway 17 off-ramp and Highway 17/Old Yale Road Overpass in Surrey; and

* completing final utility relocations, multi-use path construction, street restoration and landscaping.