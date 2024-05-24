Chilliwack Red Sox Baseball Academy – Summer Camps in July and August

Chilliwack – Michael Gottschalk is the owner /instructor at Chilliwack Redsox Academy. He has a passion for baseball and teaching baseball and played from 2009-2015 for the Hamilton Thunderbirds/Hamilton Cardinals IBL (independent professional) .

From his Bio- I grew up in the Hamilton minor baseball playing AAA from age 8-16 winning 5 Ontario AAA championships and a Canadian national AAA gold medal in 2005 for team Ontario . I was invited to junior National invitation camp but ultimately didn’t make it and went back to the Ontario blue Jays for a short term before returning back to the Hamilton Cardinals my junior year winning another league championship . As a free agent I made the IBL roster and stuck around playing from 2009-2015 for my home town witch was a honor . After retirement I had children and got married and now my two oldest son’s are loving baseball witch made this full circle when my oldest asked me to coach his spring team two years ago . The rest is history and we been fully Involved ever since .

Along with James Morgan who is a former Abbotsford Angel and long time ball player him self, they are two passionate baseball dad’s who understand failure and how to get the best out of every kid . They have something to offer everyone .

The Red Sox have a camp July 20 and 21 with 3 hour session both days . Day one is strictly development and skills training games . Day two is a hitting clinic and skills competition with prizes. There are two more summer camps scheduled for August . The price is $150 and includes hat and camp shirt.

For more info:

Mike Gottschalk

Owner/instructor Chilliwack Red Sox Academy

chilliwackredsoxinfo@gmail.com

604-704-6407