Chilliwack – MAY 24 UPDATE – Due to inclement weather, this potluck has been cancelled. There will be others later this summer.

MAY 14 ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwck Metis are hosting their first potluck of the season. It’s at Metis House at the Sto:lo HQ on Vedder and there is lots of parking.

You are asked to RSVP and that info is below: