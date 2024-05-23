BUSINESS WRAP – Premier, Mayors, Join 200 Business Leaders at Inaugural Fraser Valley Economic Summit Touting Region’s Economic Potential (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The inaugural Fraser Valley Economic Summit was held this week and brought together BC Premier David Eby, the Mayors of Langley Township, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission, alongside 200 business leaders for a full day of discussions and advocacy on regional economic opportunities, emerging sectors, and pro-growth policies. The Summit was organized by the Fraser Valley Business Coalition, a new alliance of the Greater Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mission Regional chambers of commerce, representing thousands of local businesses across the region.



The inaugural summit featured a keynote economic update from Ken Peacock of the BC Business Council, who provided a comprehensive overview of the economic realities for both BC and the Fraser Valley region. The Summit also included thought-provoking panel discussions featuring local professionals and thought-leaders tackling the Valley’s critical infrastructure needs, food security and agriculture, and workforce development, as well as a free-wheeling discussion on the strengths and needs of the region with the four regional Mayors and Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District.



The Summit was punctuated with a lunch address by Premier David Eby, who highlighted his government’s economic initiatives and spoke to the choice facing British Columbians in the upcoming provincial election.



“The summit was a tremendous success, bringing together the leaders of our regional economy to map out a bold economic vision for the future of the Fraser Valley. It’s time for the Fraser Valley to get its fair share – our region’s success is key to the economic success of all of British Columbia, and the FV Business Coalition is committed to driving that message forward. ” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.



Cory Redekop, CEO of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce said: “This event highlights the immense potential of our region. By bringing attention to the opportunities and challenges facing the Valley, we are paving the way for a more prosperous future.”



“The level of engagement and the quality of discussions were outstanding. The insights gained here will help influence our regional opportunities,” said Leanna Kemp, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce.



Miriam Bozman, Executive Director of the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce added “The summit underscored the importance of regional collaboration and proactive planning. The ideas and connections made today will help us drive economic growth and innovation.”

2024 FV Economic Summit – May – Premier David Eby