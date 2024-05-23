BC Highway Patrol and RCMP – Wanted: James Bertram Haneveld

Surrey – BC Highway Patrol is looking for James Bertram Haneveld who is wanted on numerous warrants for driving while prohibited and breach of probation.

James Bertram Haneveld is described as:

Caucasian male

68 years old

Approximately 5’ 7 tall and 165 pounds

Blonde and grey hair with blue eyes

He is known to frequent the Okanagan, Calgary, and Vancouver Island.

In his travels, it is assumed he made his way through the Fraser Valley.

If you see James Haneveld, please do not confront him. If you have any information about the location of James Bertram Haneveld, please contact the BC Highway Patrol Kelowna at 250-491-5354 and refer to file 2023-4254.