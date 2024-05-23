Attempted Abduction of a Young Woman from Soowahlie First Nations

Cultus Lake/Soowahlie First Nation – Cultus Lake Park Board took to social media on Thursday (May 23) :

For the safety of our community, please be notified of an incident reported Thursday May 23 involving a young woman from Soowahlie First Nations, who was approached aggressively by a man to get into his vehicle.

This occurred between Leavens Road and the dispensary on Columbia Valley Highway and has been reported to the RCMP.

The man is described as being in his late 40’s to early 50’s, having short blond/grey hair, wearing a light blue golf shirt, and driving a 2-door, grey vehicle with tan coloured dash.

Please use extra caution walking in the area.

Should you have any information related to the incident, please contact the RCMP non-emergency line at 604-792-4611 or dial 911 if you are in immediate danger.