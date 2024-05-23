35 BC First Nations Receiving $9.8M in Federal and Provincial Funding to Develop Clean-Energy Projects – Three in Fraser Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Thirty-five First Nations throughout B.C. are receiving $9.8 million in federal and provincial funding to develop clean-energy projects that will help them meet their energy needs efficiently and sustainably, while creating more jobs for people in their communities.

“First Nations are key partners as we work together to build cleaner, more resilient communities and power B.C.’s growing economy with renewable electricity,” said Josie Osborne, B.C.’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “From roof-top solar to residential heat pumps and large-scale wind generation, the projects receiving funding today will advance Indigenous clean energy and create new opportunities across the province.”

The projects are receiving funding through the BC Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative (BCICEI), a partnership between the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and New Relationship Trust (NRT). This round of BCICEI support includes $7.5 million from PacifiCan and Indigenous Services Canada and $2.3 million from the Government of B.C through its CleanBC plan. The funding will help First Nations develop and implement clean-energy generation, energy efficiency and energy storage projects, creating employment and economic opportunities in their communities.

Seabird Island Band

$109,065 toward a feasibility and design assessment to evaluate the potential for solar energy generation for the Seabird Island Band elementary school and other facilities.

Squiala First Nation

$295,000 toward 33 homes receiving rooftop solar-PV systems.

Moytelexw (Sts’ailes Development Corporation)