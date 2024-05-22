UFV Baseball Cascades Win Second CCBC Championship

Lethbridge, AB – (UFV Athletics) BASE: Cascades win second CCBC Championship in program history with 13th inning walk-off.

A 13th inning walk-off hit from Brady Renneberg secured the 2024 CCBC Championship crown for the UFV Cascades in a 10-9 thriller over the Okanagan College Coyotes on Monday in Lethbridge. Renneberg sent the ball deep into left field to score Tyson Christie from first base and capture the program’s second CCBC title.

After three scoreless innings, Okanagan College struck first, collecting three runs with Rico Dominico at the plate, but UFV evened it up in the fifth with Anthony Setticasi and Max Prevost hitting back-to-back singles to score runs.



The Coyotes took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh, but another Setticasi RBI single tied it up again before a Christie triple scored Setticasi to give the Cascades their first lead of the ball game.



The game looked to get away from the Cascades in the eighth, as the Coyotes exploded offensively to load the bases, and they capitalized to score five. Kensuke Nakane brought home Nick Holdershaw in the bottom of the inning to leave UFV down 9-3 heading into the ninth.



The Cascades got through the top of the inning unscathed, and found some clutch batting by Prevost, Renneberg, and Holdershaw who each hit RBI singles to square it up at nine and send the game to extras.



Defence took over for both teams as they played three straight scoreless innings, and it looked like the 13th might be no different as the Cascades quickly racked up two outs in the bottom of the 13th. However, Tyson Christie managed to get on base after an Okanagan College error to bring Renneberg to the plate. Renneberg made no mistake, taking the pitch deep down the third base line where it fell fair, and Christie hustled from first to score before they were both mobbed by their teammates in celebration.