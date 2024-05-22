Skip to content

KidSport Abbotsford Charity Golf Tournament – June 14

Abbotsford – Let’s golf @KidSportAbby‘s Charity Golf Tournament on June 14 at the Fraserglen Golf Course.

In 2023 KidSport helped 136 kids and families.

Tourney details are below:

