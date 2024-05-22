Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” May 22

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

STELTER, James

James Stelter

Age: 40

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault with a Weapon. Arson Damage to Property, Utter Threats to Cause Bodily Harm, and Breach of Release Order x4

Warrant in effect: May 7, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

ROBINSON, Corey

ROBINSON, Corey

Age: 47

Height: 6’3” ft

Weight: 251lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Indecent Act in a Public Place x2 and Fail to Appear.

Warrant in effect: May 7, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack