Chiliwack Culural Centre – June 1 – Showcase of Art, Film, and Theatre – UFV Take Over Festival

Chilliwack – On June 1st, the Chilliwack Cultural Centre will help bring life to the UFV Take Over Festival in collaboration with the University of the Fraser Valley’s School of Creative Arts to showcase a diversity of artwork produced by students and alumni. This festival will capture a harmony of artwork including, performances from UFV’s Director Showcase, student-produced films, and interactive visual art installations.

Audiences will have opportunities to sit in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre to experience a diverse selection of scheduled performances and films from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The South Canadian Tire Lobby will be filled with live music and visual art installations to explore throughout the day. Have a chat with students at booths featuring visual artists, live henna, and handmade jewelry!

Our shows include a wide range of stories and genres to experience. Check out the itinerary to choose from emotional narratives like Peace In My Night, thrilling plotlines like Twitch or Murder by Midnight, and surprising performances from The Wedding Story and Opus.

Live music and more! At 1:00 pm, you can participate in Yarrow Fields, a live collage event hosted by Cobi Timmermans with accompanying music performed by Alexandrah Pahl. The art exhibition will be open for exploration throughout the event, showcasing textile clothing designs by Gray Giroux, installation sculptures by Chandradeep Majumder, acrylic canvas by Abbye Mozar, portraits by Rory Lauzon, and a live henna booth managed by Arshdeep! This takeover is made with current students and Alumni in mind. A well-crafted, wonderful atmosphere where our local community can engage with self-established creatives.

As thanks for supporting our event, ticketholders will get the opportunity to participate in a raffle draw to win donated merchandise or gift cards from The Bookman, Rex Cox, and The Penny Coffee House ranging from $25-50! Gift basket winners will be contacted after the event. Audiences can volunteer to enter by submitting their information at the table entrance during the event.

The UFV Take Over Festival will come to life on June 1st from 11 am to 3 pm. Ticket Prices are $15 for general and $12 for UFV students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Event sponsors: Dunsmuir Neighborhood Association Non-profit, Mission.