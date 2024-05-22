2024 Summer Art Classes at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack — Summer is just around the corner, and so is the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s new lineup of incredible classes! The fabulous selection is sure to add a bit of fun and excitement into your summer, as these inspiring classes let you experience the joys of creative writing, glass mosaic, jewelry making, painting, and Dungeons & Dragons!

Begin your creative adventure with the numerous classes being offered this summer! From Jewelry 101 and Tree of Life Pendant where students can learn how to create their own stunning pieces of jewelry, to Say the Write Thing: Dialogue for Writers and Worldbuilding for Storytellers, you can learn where to start in the daunting journey of creative writing. Pine Needle Basket Weaving will teach you how to make a 6” basket in the traditional Indigenous art of basket weaving, while Peyote Stitch Beading will teach you the basics of beading techniques where you can bead your own medallion.

This summer, you can also go on a journey of mythical proportions with one of our Dungeons & Dragons workshops or take on Dungeons & Dragons Adult Summer Camp! World Dance celebrates the diverse dance styles from around the world and will help you build confidence in your self-expression, while Awaken the Artistic Child in You will ignite your drive for art in a playful manner.

If you’re looking for a way to get creative on your own time, the Open Glass Studio, Open Clay Studio and Live Model Drawing Open Studio offer a space to hone your skills. The Open Studios are non-instructional sessions and are perfect for anyone with previous experience and a desire to construct and create! Contact the Centre Box Office to book your time today!

The class lineup doesn’t end there though. The ways to be creative are endless at The Centre and you don’t want to miss your opportunity to dive in!

To learn more about class schedules, descriptions, registration and more contact The Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469) and ask to have a brochure mailed to you, drop by The Centre and pick up one up or visit http://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/.