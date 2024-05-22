2024 Document Shred-a-Thon in Chilliwack – June 1

Chilliwack – The spring Shred-A-Thon and Food Drive will take place Saturday, June 1st, 2024 from 10:30 am to 2 pm at the Chilliwack Coliseum (45323 Hodgins Avenue) parking lot off of Ashwell Road.

This event is for residential shredding materials only with a maximum 10 boxes per household (ex. Banker box size). Please remove all plastic binding covers/combs, metal hanging folders or other metal objects excluding staples and paper clips before dropping off your materials or you may be asked to removed them on site. If you have more than 10 banker boxes of material please hold off until the next Shred-A-Thon event or use any of the retailer shredding services listed below.

• UPS Store (8 – 6014 Vedder Rd, Chilliwack, BC)

• UPS Store (Southgate Shopping Centre, 9 – 45905 Yale Rd, Chilliwack, BC)

• Staples (#101 – 7491 Vedder Road, Chilliwack, BC)

Please bring donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank, either cash donations or non-perishable food items. Residents can donate directly to the Salvation Army so they can continue running this valuable community program: https://www.salvationarmychilliwack.ca/. Donations are not required to participate in the Shred-A-Thon.