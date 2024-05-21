Recovery of Stolen Glider Plane – Hope RCMP

Hope (Hope RCMP) – On Monday morning (May 20, 2024 at 10:30AM), Hope RCMP received a complaint of a stolen pickup truck and trailer that contained a glider plane from the Hope Airport.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 7:00 and 8:30 AM in the morning and the thieves left the property by smashing through the metal gate with the truck.

Later that evening at 8:45 PM, Hope RCMP members were alerted to a pickup truck driving erratically in 62400 Block of Highway 1 in Hope. Through extensive patrols the officers were able to locate the pickup truck which was the same one stolen from the airport along with the trailer and glider plane that were being concealed in the forest beside the highway. Two men were located with the with the trailer and aircraft and were taken into custody without incident.

Both men are facing charges for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000. The truck, trailer and plane have all been returned to their owner.

‘This was a great effort by the Hope RCMP members that ended with a positive outcome,” says Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP. “It also demonstrates the importance of reporting suspicious activity in the community and how making these reports can help police solve crime.”