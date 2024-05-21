Harrison Mayor Issues Pro-Active Move – State of Local Emergency – Wildfire Prevention

Harrison – Harrison Mayor Ed Wood issued a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) pursuant to Section 95(1) of the Emergency and Disaster Management Act due to the significant threat of an interface fire and imminent threat to the loss of life and property.

The issue was on Tuesday May 21.

Wood cited bureaucracy and inaction of Council “has hindered the Village’s efforts to clear the East Sector area of fuel.”

East Sector has always been a concern, and especially the past few years with drought.

Currently, there are no evacuation orders or air quality concerns, and no action from members of the public is required at this time.

Wood entered into two emergency contracts. The first is with Sensenet in the amount of $174,500 for the installation of 100 sensors, 5 gateways and 3 cameras within the Village. It is expected that the materials will be delivered in 3-4 weeks and installation can begin immediately upon delivery. The second contract is with a Registered Professional Forester to complete fuel mitigation for 50 metres along McCombs Drive/Eagle Street from McPherson Road to Naismith Avenue.

This comes on the heels of evacuations and fire scares in Fort Nelson and Fort McMurray, as well as the Bear Creek fire north of Sasquatch Provincial Park.

