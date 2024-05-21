District of Hope and Chawathil First Nation, Sign Agreement in Cooperative Governance and Community Development

Hope – The District of Hope has signed a historic pact with Chawathil First Nation that advances cultural preservation and economic growth and charts a shared path for unity and prosperity.

According to a statement from the municipality, the District says it has formalized a groundbreaking partnership with Chawathil First Nation, located west of Hope on Lougheed Highway, that sets a precedent for collaborative governance and community advancement.

“The District of Hope and Chawathil First Nation are pleased to announce the signing of a historic partnership agreement on May 16, 2024,” a statement read. “This agreement, the first of its kind between the District and the First Nation, symbolizing a significant milestone in cooperative governance community development.”

Citing “visionary leadership” of both Chawathil and district band councils, this protocol agreement represents a commitment to positive, collaborative dialogue on shared interests.

“This protocol agreement is a testament to the power of unity and shared vision,” District of Hope Mayor Victor Smith said. “By working together in a spirit of trust and goodwill, we pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all of our communities.”

The most significant highlights of the historic pact involve provisions for economic development, land use planning, provision of services, and dispute resolution mechanisms geared toward resolving conflicts. There are plans to achieve this through dedicated working groups and a commitment to timely communications.

“As the District of Hope and Chawathil First Nation embark on this historic partnership, they invite other communities to join them in embracing the spirit of collaboration and unity for the betterment of all,” the district statement concluded.