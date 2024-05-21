Abbotsford 2024 Canada Day Celebrations

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford present its signature Canada Day event celebrating the community and country at Abbotsford Exhibition Park on July 1. This year’s event is being produced by Tourism Abbotsford, in partnership with the City, and promises to be a fun and entertaining all-ages celebration.

The daylong event will feature a parade, family festival, live community entertainment, multi-cultural themed food trucks and more. Tourism Abbotsford is working with local artists and community partners to put together a fun, high-energy program, thanks in part to funding provided by the Government of Canada.

The celebration will begin with the annual parade down South Fraser Way and will be followed by a free family festival at Abbotsford Exhibition Park with interactive play zones and activities, mini golf, tractor rides and more. The event will also feature the Dogwood Pacesetters dog show, live performances, a community showcase and, weather permitting, a fireworks show finale at dusk.

Applications are now being accepted for parade entries and community showcase booths. Organizations and individuals can apply for these activities at www.abbotsford.ca/canadaday. This webpage will also have a complete schedule of the day’s events along with an activities map, entertainment schedule and more information closer to the event.