Spartan Swimmers at Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto

Chilliwack – Four Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack swimmers competed at the 2024 Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials. On May 13th – 19th the Spartans traveled to Toronto and raced against the best swimmers and Canada and some of the best swimmers in the world. At the meet they witness several new Canadian records and a new world record swam by Summer Macintosh in the 400IM.

Leading the way for the Spartans was sixteen year old Calli Saunders racing in the Junior category. Call placed tenth in the 200m Backstroke, twelfth in the 100m Backstroke, eighteenth in the 800m Freestyle and thirtieth in the 400m Freestyle.

Niall Johnson also racing in the Junior category and pushed himself to a thirteenth place finishing the 100m Freestyle and eighteenth in the 50m Freestyle

Myriam Hickey swam to thirty-fifth in the 100m Freestyle junior division.

Bronwen Wheeler splash to thirty-eighth in the 200m Butterfly and forty-third in the 400m Individual Medley.

Four past Spartan swimmers who have continued their careers at university also completed at the meet in the open category. Thomas Caruso finished ninth in the 200m Backstroke and thirty third in the 100m Back. Anna Dumont-Belager placed fourteenth in the 400m Free and thirty-seventh in the 200m Free. Logan Sparkes was sixteenth in the 1500m Freestyle and Emily De Jager finished her meet coming twentieth in the 800m Free and twenty eighth in the 400m Free.

Congratulations to Calli, Myriam, Niall and Bronwen for giving everything they had at the 2024 Bell Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto!