Mission RCMP Dealt with a Number of Impaired Driving Issues, and then there was the Loud Canucks Fan …

Mission – May 6 to 12 was a busy time for Mission Mounties and impaired drivers:

A 52-year-old man from Mission received a driving prohibition after driving his truck while impaired at high speed – in reverse. Mission RCMP were called to 12th Avenue near Grand Street on the evening of May 10, after a witness saw a white Dodge Ram pickup truck driving backwards at high speed down the street, before crashing into a parked car and ending up stuck in a garden bed outside a house on the street. Fortunately, no one was injured in the strange incident. The driver was still on scene when police arrived, and he provided breath samples that registered two warn readings on a roadside screening device. He was issued a 3-day driving prohibition and his truck was impounded. Mission RCMP highlight the dangers of impaired driving, and how quickly things can go wrong while operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

2024 Mission RCMP May Impaired Truck Driver

Around noon on May 10, a suspicious grey Audi Q5 was reported to be parked on Butler Place in Mission. The caller provided the license plate number, which confirmed the car had been stolen in Surrey. When officers arrived however, the car had since left the area. That evening, the same Audi was reported to be parked on Keystone Avenue near Shaw Street, with two people asleep inside, and a bong in the driver’s lap. The vehicle again left while police were en route, however numerous other callers reported the vehicle driving erratically around town. Mission RCMP located the car at a gas station on Logan Avenue, but when the driver saw police vehicles approaching, he sped through the parking lot, crashed into one of the police vehicles, then sped off. The Audi was later located abandoned in downtown Vancouver. The investigation is ongoing.

and ..

On the evening of May 12, members of the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit were conducting proactive enforcement in Mission, when they observed a grey Pontiac Sunfire driving dangerously in the area of Stave Lake street and 11th Avenue. The vehicle first came to the attention of officers by spinning its tires and accelerating quickly, then sped through the parking lot of a mini-mall at that location, getting the attention of numerous bystanders and pedestrians in the parking lot. When a police vehicle pulled in front of the Sunfire to prevent it from leaving, the Sunfire then began to flee in reverse. Officers blocked it in and placed the driver under arrest. While doing so, the officers noted an odour of liquor on the driver’s breath. He refused to provide a breath sample, and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

On the lighter side:

Shortly before 10 pm on May 8, Mission RCMP received a request to check on a woman in a townhome along the Cedar Valley Connector. The caller reported that the woman was yelling sporadically, and she was concerned for her well-being. Mission RCMP attended and determined that the woman was fine, and she had actually been cheering on the Vancouver Canucks’ amazing third-period comeback against the Edmonton Oilers, when Conor Garland helped the Canucks win 5-4. Officers left the woman to continue her celebration, and determined that the only other action needed was to send out a big #GoCanucksGo!