District of Hope Hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator

Hope – The District of Hope is hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator. They are looking for referrals to marketing@hopebc.ca

Here are the job positions:

VISITOR CENTER COORDINATOR

Job Description & Responsibilities 

Job Description:

  • Visitor Center Coordinator 
  • Interior/exterior maintenance 
  • Represent HC&C at local events and at other tourism events 
  • Full time – 40hrs per week 

Responsibilities:

  • Visitor Center Team Lead:
    • Train and supervise Tourism Visitor Information Counsellors 
    • Apply for and implement summer student grants 
    • Recruit, hire, train and develop summer students 
    • Recruit, train and develop volunteers when needed 
    • Create schedule for frontline staff within an approved operating budget and in compliance with the Employment Standards Act (Executive Director to assist if needed) 
    • Plan satellite visitor center locations during the summer 
    • Manage collection of tourist stats and reporting to Destination BC 
    • Connect with and visit local businesses to promote Hope, Cascades & Canyon 
    • Distribute marketing materials to local business 
    • Participate in consumer shows with Hope trade show partners 
    • Attend the Visitor Centre Network Annual Conference 
    • Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director 
    • You are required to wear the ‘Hope Cascades and Canyons’ attire as per our dress code policy.   
  • Visitor/public support:
    • Promote the Visitor Center in the Hope, Cascades & Canyon region 
    • Answer questions and provide information in-person, online or by phone 
    • Handle visitor and stakeholder complaints respectfully and expeditiously 
    • Ensure that each visitor has a positive interaction at the visitor center 
    • Contact person for all questions pertaining to Rambo/First Blood 
    • Provide Rambo film tours when staffing levels allow 
    • Create and distribute monthly event highlight sheet 
    • Handle requests from film producers regarding film locations in Hope and area 
    • Gather and record statistical information related to each visitor party 
    • Handle cash transactions 
    • Promote advertising opportunities at the visitor center 
    • Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director 
  • Maintenance:
    • Ensure that visitor center building is safe and in good-working condition 
    • Facilitate low-level repairs/maintenance as needed 
    • Ensure that interior/exterior of building is clean, organized and safe for all visitors 
    • Communicate with Public Works Dept. if more complicated repairs/maintenance is required and ensure that it gets done in a timely manner 
    • Facilitate snow removal as required 
    • Respond to alarm calls 
    • Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director 

Visitor Center Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.

==================================================

RETAIL COORDINATOR

Job Description & Responsibilities 

Job Description:

  • Manage all aspects of retail inventory including ordering and displays 
  • Management and reporting of transactions 
  • Offer visitor support 
  • Part-time – minimum 20 hrs per week 

Responsibilities:

  • Retail inventory:
    • Create a retail plan in cooperation with the Executive Director 
    • Ensure that retail product inventory is plentiful with a variety of choices to appeal to a wide range of consumers/tourists 
    • Ordering and account management with retail suppliers 
    • Creating/maintaining retail product displays 
    • Handle cash transactions 
    • Ensure vend system provides appropriate levels of inventory and sales support 
    • Provide vend reports to bookkeeper on a monthly basis (or as required by bookkeeper) 
    • Train staff on vending system and sales process 
    • Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director 
  • Financial:
    • Responsible for weekly deposits at the bank (or more frequently if required) 
    • Responsible for transaction reporting weekly/monthly with bookkeeper 
    • Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director 
  • Visitor/public support:
    • Answer questions and provide information in-person and over the phone 
    • Ensure that each visitor has a positive interaction at the visitor center 
    • Gather and record statistical information related to each visitor party 
    • Ensure that brochure and guide racking is clean and organized and quantities are maintained throughout the year 
    • Ensure that all public-facing space within the visitor center is clean, organized and safe for all visitors 
    • Participation at HC&C events 
    • Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director 
    • You are required to wear the ‘Hope Cascades and Canyons’ attire as per our dress code policy.  

The Retail Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.

