District of Hope Hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator

Hope – The District of Hope is hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator. They are looking for referrals to marketing@hopebc.ca
Here are the job positions:
VISITOR CENTER COORDINATOR
Job Description & Responsibilities
Job Description:
- Visitor Center Coordinator
- Interior/exterior maintenance
- Represent HC&C at local events and at other tourism events
- Full time – 40hrs per week
Responsibilities:
- Visitor Center Team Lead:
- Train and supervise Tourism Visitor Information Counsellors
- Apply for and implement summer student grants
- Recruit, hire, train and develop summer students
- Recruit, train and develop volunteers when needed
- Create schedule for frontline staff within an approved operating budget and in compliance with the Employment Standards Act (Executive Director to assist if needed)
- Plan satellite visitor center locations during the summer
- Manage collection of tourist stats and reporting to Destination BC
- Connect with and visit local businesses to promote Hope, Cascades & Canyon
- Distribute marketing materials to local business
- Participate in consumer shows with Hope trade show partners
- Attend the Visitor Centre Network Annual Conference
- Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director
- You are required to wear the ‘Hope Cascades and Canyons’ attire as per our dress code policy.
- Visitor/public support:
- Promote the Visitor Center in the Hope, Cascades & Canyon region
- Answer questions and provide information in-person, online or by phone
- Handle visitor and stakeholder complaints respectfully and expeditiously
- Ensure that each visitor has a positive interaction at the visitor center
- Contact person for all questions pertaining to Rambo/First Blood
- Provide Rambo film tours when staffing levels allow
- Create and distribute monthly event highlight sheet
- Handle requests from film producers regarding film locations in Hope and area
- Gather and record statistical information related to each visitor party
- Handle cash transactions
- Promote advertising opportunities at the visitor center
- Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director
- Maintenance:
- Ensure that visitor center building is safe and in good-working condition
- Facilitate low-level repairs/maintenance as needed
- Ensure that interior/exterior of building is clean, organized and safe for all visitors
- Communicate with Public Works Dept. if more complicated repairs/maintenance is required and ensure that it gets done in a timely manner
- Facilitate snow removal as required
- Respond to alarm calls
- Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director
Visitor Center Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.
==================================================
RETAIL COORDINATOR
Job Description & Responsibilities
Job Description:
- Manage all aspects of retail inventory including ordering and displays
- Management and reporting of transactions
- Offer visitor support
- Part-time – minimum 20 hrs per week
Responsibilities:
- Retail inventory:
- Create a retail plan in cooperation with the Executive Director
- Ensure that retail product inventory is plentiful with a variety of choices to appeal to a wide range of consumers/tourists
- Ordering and account management with retail suppliers
- Creating/maintaining retail product displays
- Handle cash transactions
- Ensure vend system provides appropriate levels of inventory and sales support
- Provide vend reports to bookkeeper on a monthly basis (or as required by bookkeeper)
- Train staff on vending system and sales process
- Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director
- Financial:
- Responsible for weekly deposits at the bank (or more frequently if required)
- Responsible for transaction reporting weekly/monthly with bookkeeper
- Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director
- Visitor/public support:
- Answer questions and provide information in-person and over the phone
- Ensure that each visitor has a positive interaction at the visitor center
- Gather and record statistical information related to each visitor party
- Ensure that brochure and guide racking is clean and organized and quantities are maintained throughout the year
- Ensure that all public-facing space within the visitor center is clean, organized and safe for all visitors
- Participation at HC&C events
- Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director
- You are required to wear the ‘Hope Cascades and Canyons’ attire as per our dress code policy.
The Retail Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.