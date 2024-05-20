District of Hope Hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator

Hope – The District of Hope is hiring a Visitor Centre Coordinator and a Retail Coordinator. They are looking for referrals to marketing@hopebc.ca

Here are the job positions:

VISITOR CENTER COORDINATOR

Job Description & Responsibilities

Job Description:

Visitor Center Coordinator

Interior/exterior maintenance

Represent HC&C at local events and at other tourism events

Full time – 40hrs per week

Responsibilities:

Visitor Center Team Lead: Train and supervise Tourism Visitor Information Counsellors Apply for and implement summer student grants Recruit, hire, train and develop summer students Recruit, train and develop volunteers when needed Create schedule for frontline staff within an approved operating budget and in compliance with the Employment Standards Act (Executive Director to assist if needed) Plan satellite visitor center locations during the summer Manage collection of tourist stats and reporting to Destination BC Connect with and visit local businesses to promote Hope, Cascades & Canyon Distribute marketing materials to local business Participate in consumer shows with Hope trade show partners Attend the Visitor Centre Network Annual Conference Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director You are required to wear the ‘Hope Cascades and Canyons’ attire as per our dress code policy.



Visitor/public support: Promote the Visitor Center in the Hope, Cascades & Canyon region Answer questions and provide information in-person, online or by phone Handle visitor and stakeholder complaints respectfully and expeditiously Ensure that each visitor has a positive interaction at the visitor center Contact person for all questions pertaining to Rambo/First Blood Provide Rambo film tours when staffing levels allow Create and distribute monthly event highlight sheet Handle requests from film producers regarding film locations in Hope and area Gather and record statistical information related to each visitor party Handle cash transactions Promote advertising opportunities at the visitor center Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director



Maintenance: Ensure that visitor center building is safe and in good-working condition Facilitate low-level repairs/maintenance as needed Ensure that interior/exterior of building is clean, organized and safe for all visitors Communicate with Public Works Dept. if more complicated repairs/maintenance is required and ensure that it gets done in a timely manner Facilitate snow removal as required Respond to alarm calls Other responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director



Visitor Center Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.

RETAIL COORDINATOR

Job Description & Responsibilities

Job Description:

Manage all aspects of retail inventory including ordering and displays

Management and reporting of transactions

Offer visitor support

Part-time – minimum 20 hrs per week

Responsibilities:

Retail inventory: Create a retail plan in cooperation with the Executive Director Ensure that retail product inventory is plentiful with a variety of choices to appeal to a wide range of consumers/tourists Ordering and account management with retail suppliers Creating/maintaining retail product displays Handle cash transactions Ensure vend system provides appropriate levels of inventory and sales support Provide vend reports to bookkeeper on a monthly basis (or as required by bookkeeper) Train staff on vending system and sales process Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director



Financial: Responsible for weekly deposits at the bank (or more frequently if required) Responsible for transaction reporting weekly/monthly with bookkeeper Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director



Visitor/public support: Answer questions and provide information in-person and over the phone Ensure that each visitor has a positive interaction at the visitor center Gather and record statistical information related to each visitor party Ensure that brochure and guide racking is clean and organized and quantities are maintained throughout the year Ensure that all public-facing space within the visitor center is clean, organized and safe for all visitors Participation at HC&C events Plus any additional responsibilities as needed and requested by the Executive Director You are required to wear the ‘Hope Cascades and Canyons’ attire as per our dress code policy.



The Retail Coordinator reports to the Executive Director.